La Roche-Posay

Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer Uv Spf 30

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer UV SPF 30 with sunscreen provides all-day hydration and prebiotic benefits for the skin barrier. Benefits Oil-free prebiotic face moisturizer with SPF 30 broad-spectrum UVA/UVB sunscreen protection Lightweight lotion face moisturizer provides all-day hydration to leave the skin feeling smooth Ideal for the face, neck and hands Replenishes the skin barrier after 1 hour with ceramide-3 Hydrates, repairs and soothes the skin with glycerin and niacinamide Offers prebiotic benefits to help balance the skin microbiome with a high concentration of La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water Safe for sensitive skin Non-comedogenic Dermatologist, allergy and sensitive skin tested Key Ingredients Ceramide-3 is a natural component of the skin barrier Niacinamide is form of vitamin B3 with soothing properties Glycerin moisturizes and hydrates the skin La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water provides prebiotic benefits to help rebalance the skin microbiome, and is naturally rich in minerals with scientifically demonstrated soothing and antioxidant properties Formulated Without Fragrance Oil Parabens