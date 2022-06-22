La Roche-Posay

Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer

$19.99

Description Oil-free face moisturizer helps hydrate & restore healthy looking skin. Formulated with a high concentration of Prebiotic Thermal Water, Ceramide-3, Niacinamide & Glycerin. Suitable for face & hands. Tested on sensitive skin. Benefits This face moisturizer provides up to 48-hour hydration&helps restore skin's barrier after 1 hour. Won't clog pores. Suggested Use Apply moisturizer to the face and neck morning and evening. Its soft, oil-free texture is easily absorbed.