United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
La Roche-Posay
Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
$19.99
At DermStore
Description Oil-free face moisturizer helps hydrate & restore healthy looking skin. Formulated with a high concentration of Prebiotic Thermal Water, Ceramide-3, Niacinamide & Glycerin. Suitable for face & hands. Tested on sensitive skin. Benefits This face moisturizer provides up to 48-hour hydration&helps restore skin's barrier after 1 hour. Won't clog pores. Suggested Use Apply moisturizer to the face and neck morning and evening. Its soft, oil-free texture is easily absorbed. Find a Professional Not sure what product is right for you? Find a skin care professional near you
More from Skin Care
Herbivore Botanicals
Blue Tansy Invisible Pores Resurfacing Clarity Mask
$36.00$48.00Herbivore Botanicals
Herbivore Botanicals
Lapis Blue Tansy Face Oil - For Oily & Acne-prone Skin
$54.00$72.00Herbivore Botanicals