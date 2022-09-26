Avène

Tolerance Control Soothing Skin Recovery Cream

$40.99

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

To help aid with skin recovery, the Avene Tolerance CONTROL Cream works to nourish and soothe normal to combination skin, while protecting against environmental aggressors. The gentle and minimal formula makes this moisturiser suitable for those with highly sensitive skin. What are the key features and benefits of the Avene Tolerance Soothing Skin Cream? For normal to combination skin types Soothes skin Hydrating formula that nourishes and moisturises Restores the skin’s barrier Protects against environmental aggressors Gentle formula Minimal ingredients Suitable for highly sensitive skin types What are the key ingredients of the Avene Tolerance CONTROL Cream? Avène Thermal Spring Water The foundation of all Avène products, the unique properties in the Avène Thermal Spring Water assists in its ability to cleanse, soothe, and calm mild to highly sensitive skin. D-SensinoseTM A patented postbiotic ingredient derived from Avène Thermal Spring Water, to soothe skin and help restore comfort. Glycerin A hydrating ingredient that works to nourish and moisturise all skin types. Who is the Avene Tolerance CONTROL Soothing Skin Cream recommended for? The Avene Tolerance CONTROL Soothing Skin Cream is recommended for normal to combination skin types who are also highly sensitive due to its nourishing and soothing properties.