Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Bellroy
Tokyo Work Bag
$189.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bellroy
Need a few alternatives?
Bellroy
Tokyo Work Bag
BUY
$189.00
Bellroy
L.L. Bean
Comfort Carry Messenger Bag
BUY
$79.00
L.L. Bean
Samsonite
Classic Leather Flapover Bag
BUY
$179.99
$239.99
Samsonite
Troubadour
Vegan Leather Messenger Bag
BUY
$105.00
Troubadour
More from Bellroy
Bellroy
Tech Kit Compact
BUY
$55.00
Bellroy
Bellroy
Tokyo Tote
BUY
$129.00
Bellroy
Bellroy
Venture Ready Pack 26l
BUY
$259.00
Bellroy
Bellroy
Lite Duffel
BUY
$129.00
Bellroy
More from Cross-Body
Baggu
Large Nylon Crescent Bag
BUY
$62.00
Baggu
Calpak
Haven Laptop Tote Bag
BUY
$178.00
Calpak
Bellroy
Tokyo Work Bag
BUY
$189.00
Bellroy
Madewell
The Transport Shoulder Crossbody Bag
BUY
$158.00
Madewell
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted