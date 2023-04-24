Diptyque

Tokyo Candle 190g

£68.00

Discover a city's unique spirit through the fragrant notes of a candle… The aroma of the Tokyo candle revives the fond memory of a stroll along alleyways in the shade of Japanese cypress trees where a temple diffuses notes of soothing incense. The City Candles collection is available in limited quantities until April 26th. Burning time : 60 hours Quantities limited to a maximum of 5 per order.