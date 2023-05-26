Clorox

Toiletwand Disposable Toilet Cleaning Kit

$20.86

Buy Now Review It

Toilet Cleaning system: Add this toilet bowl Cleaner to your cleaning supplies includes 1 toilet wand, 1 storage Caddy, 6 original disposable refills plus 10 Rainforest rush scented refills that kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses; packaging may vary Disposable sponges: These toilet scrub pad refill heads click onto the toilet wand to Swish, scrub and clean The toilet bowl and conveniently pop off to throw in the trash.The Clorox ToiletWand System is designed for use in any toilet type, including low-flow models Disinfecting cleaner: Preloaded with Clorox cleaner, these disposable scrubbing pads deep clean and remove stains while eliminating germs to make your toilet bowl feel like New. Concentrated or Ready to Use: Ready to use Bathroom cleaning products: Eliminate the need to store a dirty, germ-ridden toilet brush with the convenient caddy that stores your toilet wand and refill heads for an all-in-1 bathroom household cleaner Toilet scrubber: The hexagon shaped sponge heads clean in hard to reach places under the bowl rim and drain for a deeper and faster clean to remove rust, calcium and lime stains Clorox Toilet Wand disposable toilet Cleaning system is a convenient way to a quick clean toilet. The starter kit contains one wand, 6 original refills, 10 Rainforest rush scented refills and 1 storage Caddy to get you started on a deeper clean. Each disposable head is preloaded with Clorox cleaner with 4x the powerful scrubbing action to clean tough stains, kill germs, remove rust, calcium and limescale while it disinfects and deodorizes with ease. Based on comparative lab tests, the toilet wand cleans better than a brush. The sponge like cleaning head is shaped so that you can get into every nook and cranny needing cleaning and germ control while killing 99.9% of germs like Staphylococcus aureus, Salmonella enteria, rhinovirus type 37 and Influenza A. This all in one system is designed so that you get a brand new cleaning sponge every time you clean without having to touch a yucky brush. Just click your way to a cleaner toilet with the Clorox Toilet Wand disposable toilet Cleaning starter kit. How to use: Empty Toilet bowl before cleaning. Open Pouch of disposable cleaning heads. Push Handle straight down onto cleaning head until it clicks into place. Dip Cleaning head in toilet bowl water for 1–2 seconds. Scrub Entire toilet bowl above water line. Let Stand For 5 minutes to sanitize, 10 minutes to disinfect. Hold Wand over trash bin and slide button forward to release.