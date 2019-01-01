TOILETPAPER is a picture-based magazine founded in 2010 by artist Maurizio Cattelan and photographer Pierpaolo Ferrari. Over the last three years, photos published in the magazine have been applied to a variety of products and media, exploring the multiple possibilities for images to live beyond their original format. TOILETPAPER has been featured in prestigious magazines and institutions from the Highline Billboard in NYC's Chelsea to Paris' Palais de Tokyo’s front windows- from a special edition of Libèration to a contribution with M le Monde’s Carte Blanche section, as well as a fashion story in New York Magazine’s Spring 2014 fashion issue. Born out of the meeting between Seletti, Italian design company, and Toiletpaper, Maurizio Cattelan’s and Pierpaolo Ferrari’s image-only magazine and the Italian design company Seletti. Seletti wears Toiletpaper is, by far, the more up-to-the-minute range of homeware products proposed on the market today.