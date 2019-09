Urban Outfitters

Toile Removable Wallpaper

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Easily removable stick-on wallpaper in a modern take on a toile print with a fresh, tropical look, available exclusively through UO. Cut in panels you can use to accent one wall or tile all over your room. Comes with one strip of wallpaper in an allover repeating pattern.