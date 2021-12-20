United States
Mejuri
Toi Et Moi Diamond Ring
$2200.00
At Mejuri
Materials 14k Solid Gold Our 14k solid gold pieces are made to last forever. 14k gold will not oxidize or discolor, so you can wear your jewelry every day, everywhere. Diamonds Our diamonds are ethically sourced from suppliers who follow conflict-free and socially responsible practices.
Need a few alternatives?
Natalie Marie Jewellery
Petite Precious Trio Ring In White Sapphire & Diamonds
$2408.00Natalie Marie Jewellery
More from Rings
Natalie Marie Jewellery
Petite Precious Trio Ring In White Sapphire & Diamonds
$2408.00Natalie Marie Jewellery