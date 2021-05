Simply Be

Toggle Hem Crew Neck Sweatshirt

£22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Simply Be

Inject some fun into your leisure wardrobe with this sweat. Featuring a cropped, boxy fit, a gorgeous tangerine colour and a toggle hem detail. Simply pair with our Tangerine Wide Leg Seam Joggers (BI639) and chunky trainers for the complete, leisure look. Length 25/ 64 cm Machine washable. 60% sustainable cotton, 40% polyester. Product Code: BI638MC