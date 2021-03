Madewell

Toggle Chain Necklace Set

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide Three separate chains, a million possibilities. Necklaces guaranteed to make your sweats look expensive. Lengths: 16", 17 1/2", 19" with a 3" extender chain for adjustable length. Gold-plated brass, cubic zirconia. Lobster clasp closure. Clean your jewelry after each wearing with a soft cloth. Import. MD601