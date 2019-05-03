Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Céline
Toe-ring Sandals
£527.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The RealReal
From the Spring 2017 Collection by Phoebe Philo. Red leather Céline toe-ring sandals with tonal stitching throughout, covered heels and tie closures at ankles. Includes box and dust bag.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Topshop
Nashville Strappy Sandals
$80.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Coach
Thompson Heel
$195.00
from
Coach
BUY
DETAILS
Intentionally Blank
Scamp Red Patent
$172.00
from
Intentionally Blank
BUY
DETAILS
By Far
Carrie Leather Slingback Sandals
$385.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Céline
DETAILS
Céline
Resort ‘17 Teal Wool Trousers
$290.00
from
eBay
BUY
DETAILS
Céline
Pirate Leather Sandals
£572.14
from
The RealReal
BUY
DETAILS
Céline
D-frame Acetate And Metal Glasses
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Céline
Phoebe Philo Silk Top With Scarf Pre-fall 2013 Look #13
$399.00
from
eBay
BUY
More from Sandals
DETAILS
Jeffrey Campbell
Kaine Sandals
$90.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
ATP Atelier
Canda Leather Sandals
$390.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Knotted Wrap Sandal In White
$350.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted