Todd Sofa With Storage Table

Storage & More Small in stature but big on features, the multi-functional Todd storage side table easily transitions from pure storage to a side or coffee table. Open to Possibilities Place it next to the Todd sofa or within the Todd modular sofa to fully maximize its functionality and to free up walking room. Double Access Remove the two top trays for easy access to items at the bottom storage compartment. The trays are also outlined by a running side guard to prevent accidental slips. Compact Exterior, Roomy Interior Though petite in size, it is packed with a generous capacity of storage and multiple compartments. Cut-Out Convenience The specially incorporated cable management hole allows cords and cables to be hidden discretely. Comfort in the Details With padded armrests and deep seats of medium firmness, the sofa feels as luxurious as it looks. Cosy Night-Ins The rounded edges of the sofa are complemented by a padded and curved backrest; this offers great back support and comfort. Art of Relaxation Defined by modern design lines and a low-rise profile, the Todd collection packs plenty of style along with its high comfort quality.