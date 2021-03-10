Castlery

Todd Side Chaise Sofa

$1599.00 $1499.00

Buy Now Review It

At Castlery

Art of Relaxation Big on style and comfort factor, the Todd Side Chaise Sofa matches easily to any design scheme with its versatile looks and seating configurations. Form & Finesse Accentuating the low-slung base is a pinch stitch detail which adds finesse to the form. Get in Formation With a rotatable Alligator clip putting each module in place, you can rest assured of having a well-secured sofa system. Attaching or rearranging new modules is also a breeze. Sink In Elevating the comfort factor are the padded armrests and seat cushions of medium firmness. Rest Easy Padded to provide a cushy backrest, the curved form also offers plenty of back support. Winning Combinations Mix, match and make it your own. With various modules to work with, the modular collection fits around your changing needs.