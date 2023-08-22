Horace

Tobacco & Vanilla Beard Oil

Benefits Alcohol-free The MECCA view Beard oil nourishes and softens your beard without leaving it feeling greasy. Its sweet scent is a one-way trip to the beaches of Cuba. Key ingredients Castor oil: nourishes and brings suppleness. Argon oil: rich in vitamin E, softens and moisturizes. Sweet almond oil: brings moisture and shine. Grapeseed oil: rich in antioxidants. Made without Mineral oil, silicones, alcohol and parabens. Usage Pour a few drops in the palm of your hand. Apply the oil to your beard. massage to penetrate in the oil. Appreciate the daily scent. Item Code I-063586