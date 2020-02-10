Aden Candle

Gaelic for u201clittle fireu201d, Aden is a reflection of what matters most in life: the u201clittleu201d things. Time spent with good company around the campfire, a well-made cocktail at a local lounge, or a quiet hike in the woods. These little things are different for everyone, but candles have a way of connecting you to those moments. Aden's dedication to craftsmanship and meaningful scents enables them to distill these little moments in candle form. Hand-poured in California from the finest materials on the market, Aden candles transport you to a place unlike any other, even if you're just at home.