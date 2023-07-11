Cuisinart

Toaster Oven Airfryer Combo

$199.95 $139.99

ENDLESS FUNCTIONS: This premium 1800 watt full-size Toaster Oven can air fryer, is equipped with a convection bake setting, convection broil, standard bake, standard broil, warming feature, and toasting feature – all in one appliance CAPACITY: Large enough to toast 6-slices of bread, air fry 3-pounds of chicken wings, bake a 12-inch pizza or roast a 4-pound chicken SUPERIOR OPERATION: Equipped with an adjustable timer thermostat, 60-minute timer/auto-shutoff and a toast shade selector-timer to ensure your meals are cooked to your perfection INCLUDES: This unit comes with the essentials – an oven light, oven rack, baking pan, air fryer rack/basket and has a nonstick easy-clean interior to make mess cleanup simple LIMITED 3-YEAR WARRANTY: Refer to user manual for troubleshooting steps and questions surrounding warranty policies – this product is BPA free The Cuisinart Air fryer toaster oven is a premium full-size toaster oven with a built-in Air fryer It will not only bake a 4 lb Chicken or 12 in Pizza broil Salmon steaks and toast 6 bagel halves at once It can also air fry up to 3 lbs Of food using little or no oil Powerful ultra-hot air “fries” favorites like wings chicken tenders and fish and chips to crisp golden-brown doneness And since a toaster oven stays on the countertop This is a fryer that never has to be put away Enjoy the crunchy texture and tastes you love – no deep fryer required The Air fryer toaster oven only from Cuisinart!