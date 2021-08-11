Mecca Cosmetica

To Save Face Spf50+ Superscreen Oxybenzone Free Formula

$42.00

At Mecca Cosmetica

The MECCA view: A luxe facial sunscreen with broad spectrum 50+ UVA and UVB protection, this oxybenzone free formula has a matte, non-greasy finish that doesn't leave the skin with a white cast. What makes it so ‘super’? Unlike most sunscreens, this protective (and practically weightless) cream was designed with makeup-wearers in mind, slipping in-between moisturiser and foundation whilst remaining almost undetectable on the skin. Key ingredients: Vitamin E: strengthens the skin’s natural barrier whilst aiding in free radical protection. Pycnogenol: is the purest form of maritime pine bark extract available. It is a potent antioxidant that has been found to fend off free radicals, restore elasticity within complexion and reduce the signs of ageing. Sodium PCA: functions as a skin-replenishing ingredient and acts as a hydrating agent. Made without: Oxybenzone, animal products, alcohol and sulphates. Pair it with: Mecca Cosmetica To Save Face SPF50+ Superscreen Mecca Cosmetica To Save Lips Superscreen Protective Lip Balm with SPF50+ To ensure your beauty empties don’t end up in landfill, MECCA has partnered with TerraCycle, the global leaders in recycling the unrecyclable. Rather than throwing away your already-loved Mecca Cosmetica bottles, pots and tubes, TerraCycle’s recycling program lets us send back your beauty waste, ready to be sorted, processed, and transformed into something new (and just as beautiful). Next time you have squeezed as much as you can out of your favourite Mecca Cosmetica product, give your local MECCA store a visit and pop your clean empties into a labelled bin, or pass them on to a team member at the registers—they’ll take care of the rest. For a full list of what can and can’t be recycled read here.