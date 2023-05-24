United States
Mecca Cosmetica
To Save Face Spf50+ Superscreen
$20.00
At Mecca
The MECCA view: A luxe facial sunscreen with broad spectrum 50+ UVA and UVB protection, this formula has a natural matte, non-greasy finish that doesn't leave the skin with a white cast. What makes it so ‘super’? Unlike most sunscreens, this protective (and practically weightless) cream was designed with makeup-wearers in mind, slipping in-between moisturiser and foundation whilst remaining almost undetectable on the skin.