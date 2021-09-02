Dotted Line

Clint Cosmetic Organizer

$35.99 $22.99

At Wayfair

iDesign's Clarity Cosmetic 5-Drawer Organizer is the perfect addition to your vanity. Organize your cosmetics, office supplies, jewelry, and more for easy access. With 5 transparent drawers, you won't have to spend time digging through to find what you're look for - you can easily see what you need, grab it, and go! The clear plastic with chrome handles is cohesive with any decor. Features 3 short and 2 taller drawers to fit all your cosmetics. Measuring 3.5" x 7" x 10", iDesign's Clarity Cosmetic 5-Drawer Organizer fits easily on your countertop, vanity, desk, dresser, or nightstand. With iDesign by InterDesign, you can #LiveSimply every day.