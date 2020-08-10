SkinMedica

Tns Essential Serum

SkinMedica's TNS Essential Serum features two active formulas that dispense out of two separate chambers and are blended together into one creating a powerful solution that helps smooth wrinkles and regenerate skin cells for a more youthful appearance. The TNS Recovery Complex® is a protein- and amino acid-rich serum to reduce inflammation and the signs of aging. The APS Corrective Complex is a mixture of anti-aging ingredients, peptides and antioxidants to strengthen sagging skin.