The North Face

Tnf X Undercover Soukuu Offtrail Tr

$250.00

Buy Now Review It

At The North Face

Sophisticated, cozy, and impossibly soft. Our Cardigan is perfectly oversized and made from 100% responsibly sourced cashmere. With a button-up front, side welt pockets, and ribbing detail throughout, our cardigan can be worn as a buttoned-up pullover or left open on top of your favorite tee. Pair it with our matching Cashmere Joggers or Leggings and experience unparalleled luxury, softness, and warmth. DETAILS: 100% Cashmere Cashmere yarn certified by The Good Cashmere Standard Cashmere yarn SFA certified (Sustainable Fiber Alliance) Eco-friendly plated logo charm