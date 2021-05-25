Tuft & Needle

T&n Original Mattress

$695.00 $590.75

Buy Now Review It

At Tuft & Needle

95% of our customers keep and love their T&N Original Mattress. Featuring our own proprietary T&N Adaptive® foam, the T&N Original Mattress is universally comfortable for all sleeping positions. Made with two layers of high quality, open-cell foam with added graphite and cooling gel, this mattress pulls your body heat away while remaining cozy and comfy. Antimicrobial protection by HeiQ is available as an upgrade, providing protection from harmful bacteria that can affect the lifespan of the mattress.