Thermomix

Tm6

$1499.00

Buy Now Review It

At Thermomix

The Thermomix® TM6 features the following new functions accessible with the touch of a button: Slow Cooking for succulent pulled pork High Temperature for caramelizing sugar Sous Vide for perfectly tender vegetables and meat Fermentation for homeade yogurt Kettle for boiling water Pre-Cleaning for removing sticky messes Automatic Blending for delicious smoothies **Please note the TM6 in the US comes with the clear Measuring Cup (same as TM5)**