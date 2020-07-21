Ayele & Co.

Tlc Toning Solution

$22.00

Due to Covid-19, product will not arrive in original packaging listed due to bottle supplier scarcity of bottles. An exfoliating toner that smooths, minimizes the appearance of pores, and firms the look of skin with a blend of Aloe, Vitamin B5 and AHA (4% Mandelic Acid, 7% Lactic Acid). Safe for all skin types, this powerful toner is balanced to enhance the skin’s natural microbiome, helping to reduce shine, relieve congestion, and boost radiance. Balanced for the skin’s pH between 3.4 to 4.3. KEY INGREDIENTS: Aloe: Aloe vera supplies the skin with two key hormones that help wounds heal by stimulating the growth of new skin cells. These hormones alongside the antibacterial properties of aloe help the skin stay clear of acne, redness, and infection. Vitamin B5: The vitamin works regenerative, healing, moisturizing and protective. Vitamin B5 stabilizes the skin barrier, which reduces the amount of water that is lost through the skin and thus helps to improve skin softness and elasticity. Lactic Acid: Lactic Acid is the holy grail for exfoliation, effectively removing the outermost layer of dead cells from the complexion, revealing brighter, fresher skin. Mandelic Acid: Mandelic acid is a go-to anti-aging ingredient in the world of skincare. It works to accelerate cell turnover by dissolving the tiny bonds that hold skin cells together, helping to remove dead skin on the surface of the skin that can lead to dull complexions as well as fine lines. It also strengthens collagen, one of the building blocks of the skin’s support network that gives its youthful firmness. Ingredients: Aqua (Deionized Water), Cranberry Fruit Extract, Malic Acid, Tartaric Acid, Mandelic Acid, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Organic White Willow Bark Extract, Tea Tree Leaf Oil, Polysorbate 20, Panthenol (Vitamin B5), Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice (Organic Aloe), Potassium Carbonate, Magnesium Carbonate, Oleic Acid, Chondrus Crispus Extract (Irish Moss), Macrocystis Pyrifera (Kelp) Extract, Dehydroacetic Acid / Sodium Dehydroacetate, Potassium Sorbate