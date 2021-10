Beurer

Tl45 Perfect Day Daylight Table Lamp, White

£84.99

Buy Now Review It

At John Lewis

The TL45 Perfect Day lamp from Beurer uses light therapy to help balance your day and night rhythm. Equipped with an energy-saving LED module, it features three different light colour temperatures that imitate natural sunlight and help to support you through the different working and resting phases of a work day. Its compact size makes it easy to carry to work and it's supplied with a useful fold-out stand.