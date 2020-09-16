TP-Link

Tl-wa850re Universal Wireless Range Extender

TP-LINK's TL-WA850RE is designed to conveniently extend the coverage and improve the signal strength of an existing wireless network to eliminate 'dead zones'. With 300Mbps wireless N speeds, Range Extender button, miniature size and wall mounting design, extending a wireless network has never been easier. What's more, its Ethernet port allows the TL-WA850RE to act as a wireless adapter to turn a wired device into a wireless one.