Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Ariana Bohling
Belle Slippers
$68.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
These luxe slippers feature a quilted insole and a faux fur cuff, making them equal parts comfortable and stylish.
Need a few alternatives?
Crocs
Crocs Women's Citilane Roka Minnie Mouse Slip-on Loafer
from
Amazon
BUY
Birdies
The Songbird
$120.00
from
Birdies
BUY
Birkenstock
Arizona Birko-flor
$99.95
$79.99
from
Zappos
BUY
Adidas
Adilette Slide
$45.00
$32.00
from
eBay
BUY
More from Ariana Bohling
Ariana Bohling
Criss Cross Fur Slipper
$208.00
from
Revolve
BUY
More from Flats
& Other Stories
Velvet Pom Pom Indoor Slippers
$79.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Joules
Slippet Felt Faux Fur Lined Mule Slipper
$39.95
$19.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Zest Cross Strap Satin Slippers
$19.00
$13.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Crocs
Crocs Women's Citilane Roka Minnie Mouse Slip-on Loafer
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted