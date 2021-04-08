Othilia

Titania Flounced Maxi Dress

£198.00

Style No. 4130786420019 ; Color Code: 049 Floral bouquets make an elegant statement on this maxi dress, while a front tie detail imparts an air of carefree sophistication. About Othilia The Germanic name Othilia derives from terms meaning "prosperity" and "ancestral homeland." Drawing inspiration from these etymological roots, the Othilia collection features dresses and separates, each crafted with meticulous attention to detail - think pintucked flourishes, artisanal prints, and intrica Click here to find your perfect size! Exclusive to Anthropologie Cotton Pullover styling Neck tie detail Side slant pockets Flounced hem Maxi silhouette Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard falls 135cm from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Plus Falls 142cm from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Model Notes Standard Model height 5'10 Standard Model wears Small Plus Model height 5'10 Plus Model wears 1x