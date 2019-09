Monogram

Tissue Jersey Tee

$65.00

Chic: elegant and fashionable. Freak: one who behaves in a wild way. Two halves make a whole. Our gold standard. The Classic Fit is inspired by our favorite vintage t-shirt. Crew neck, straight cut, falls to the hip. Made from scratch in Los Angeles. Fabric: Super soft and lightweight "tissue" jersey Color: Red Content: 100% cotton Care: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low, do not dry clean Model is 5'10” and wears a size S. View our size guide. Questions? Email fit@monogramstudio.com.