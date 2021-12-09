Fly By Jing

Tis The Season(ing) Box

$124.00

Buy Now Review It

At Fly by Jing

Everything you need to fire up Sichuan flavors at home. Give the gift of seasoning and may you never have another flavorless holiday meal. Bundled up in limited-edition holiday packaging (save your gift wrap!) and includes a guide to Sichuan flavors, and exclusive recipes to spark your palate. THIS BOX CONTAINS: ❕UPDATE: This box now includes our Fire Hot Pot Base and does not include 10-year-aged Black Vinegar as pictured. 1 x Sichuan Chili Crisp 6 oz 1 x Zhong Sauce 6 oz 1 x Mala Spice Mix 3.5 oz 1 x Tribute Pepper 1 x Erjingtiao Chili 1 x Preserved Black Beans 1 x 3 Year Aged Doubanjiang 1 x Fire Hot Pot Base