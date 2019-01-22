Bath & Body Works

At Bath & Body Works

Tis The Season is one of my top 5 Winter fragrances from BBW, & I love this version of my old friend. Everything has been perfect, from the clean burn, to the solid 8-9 throw, & the gorgeous wax color. I've really appreciated the way the labels in this collection feature beautiful, sparkly elements on the back side that capture the flickering light, & make the candle even more fun to burn. Honestly love this scent for the Fall too. I've learned to try & get a couple extra, so I have one to start the Autumn with (since this doesn't release until later). Just the perfect holiday fragrance that does indeed capture the essence of the season for me! Pros Throw Performance, Fragrance Appeal, Burn Performance, Wax Color, Packaging/Design Beautiful wax pool & color! Photo This action will open a modal dialog. Sparkly holographics on the backside of label. Photo This action will open a modal dialog.