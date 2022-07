Bottega Veneta

Tire Rubber-trimmed Leather Knee Boots

$1950.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Bottega Veneta leads our edit of the season's best stomper boots this season. Made in Italy from supple leather, this 'Tire' pair gets its name from the curving strips of army-green rubber tracing the sides and chunky gripped soles. They hit just below the knee, so look best with knitted midi dresses and mini skirts.