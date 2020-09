J.Crew

Tippi Sweater

$79.50 $29.50

Buy Now Review It

At J.Crew

A customer-favorite since 2011u0026mdash;now in a specially treated merino wool. The texture is soft and smooth to the touch, with the same flattering, super-layerable fit you know and love. What makes this wool Re-Imagined? It's processed without the use of chlorine.