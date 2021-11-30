Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Bracelets
Nordstrom
Tiny Pavé Lowercase Initial Anklet
$68.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Adina's Jewels
Make your ankle sparkle in personalized style with this dainty gold-plated anklet adorned by a pavé initial.
Need a few alternatives?
letterhappy
Diy Stretchy Bracelet Craft Kit
BUY
$34.40
$43.00
Etsy
AngelCityGirl
Og Bitch. You’re My Soulmate Euphoria Bar Bracelet
BUY
$30.00
Etsy
Eve's Addiction
Engravable Curb Link Id Bracelet
BUY
$76.00
Eve’s Addiction
Anthropologie
Resin Link Bracelet
BUY
$14.97
$38.00
Anthropolgie
More from Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Bliss Plush Throw
BUY
$29.63
$39.50
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
BUY
$79.90
$119.00
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
400 Thread Count Organic Cotton Sateen Sheet Set
BUY
$71.40
$119.00
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Good Genes All-in-one
BUY
$72.25
$85.00
Sunday Riley
More from Bracelets
letterhappy
Diy Stretchy Bracelet Craft Kit
BUY
$34.40
$43.00
Etsy
AngelCityGirl
Og Bitch. You’re My Soulmate Euphoria Bar Bracelet
BUY
$30.00
Etsy
Eve's Addiction
Engravable Curb Link Id Bracelet
BUY
$76.00
Eve’s Addiction
Anthropologie
Resin Link Bracelet
BUY
$14.97
$38.00
Anthropolgie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted