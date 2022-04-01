OYOY

Tiny Inka Bowl – Set Of 2 – Caramel / Rose

The Tiny Inka series is designed for the little ones in the family. The series is made of silicone and is a practical element in everyday life. The series consists of small cups, bowls and trays in sweet colors. The silicone bowls in rose and caramel have a perfect size for porridge, snacks or fruit. The bowls are food-proof, dishwasher and microwave safe. Set of two. Colour: Caramel / Rose Quality: 100% Silicone Dimensions: H5,5 x L14 x W11 cm