GLDNxLayeredAndLong

Tiny Heart Initial Ring

$52.00

Tiny Heart Ring. Personalize your Gold Filled, Sterling Silver or Rose Gold Filled ring with an initial! PERSONALIZED TINY HEART RING - 100% top quality USA components - 100% 14k Gold Fill, Sterling Silver or Rose Gold Filled - Personalization: Single Initial - Hand Crafted in our happy Washington studio :) - Tiny Heart measures approx. 6mm x 7mm …………………………………. HOW TO ORDER 1st DROP DOWN - find the option that has... - The material you like 2nd DROP DOWN - Choose your desired US ring size Check out our new blog post to help find the perfect fit, http://www.gldn.com/blog/2017/3/17/how-to-choose-your-perfect-ring-size LEAVE US A NOTE When you check out, leave us a note in the message box with... - The details of your personalization (i.e "M") - Upper case letters - One initial per ring …………………………………. SIZING - all sizes are in US sizing - a petite women's ring finger is size 4-5 - average women's ring finger is size 6-7 …………………………………. CURRENT PRODUCTION TIMES All items are made to order so please check the top of our policies page for the most up to date production and delivery times. If you need it sooner, please send us a message on Etsy :) …………………………………. EXPEDITED SHIPPING You will be able to choose faster shipping options in the drop down menu when you check out. Ship times do NOT include production times (please see above). However, if you select expedited shipping, we will try to get your order done faster. …………………………………. GIFTS If certain pieces are intended as gifts, please leave us a note in the message box when you check out…that way we can include extra blank gifting cards for you! …………………………………. PLEASE READ OUR POLICIES https://www.etsy.com/shop/LayeredAndLong/policy …………………………………. ENTER OUR SHOP HERE for more fabulous jewelry : http://layeredandlong.etsy.com …………………………………. 14k GOLD FILL Gold filled components contain 100+ times more real gold than gold plated components and are very durable and tarnish resistant. Gold filled jewelry is a beautiful, affordable alternative to solid gold, and can be worn by people with sensitive skin. …………………………………. ABOUT L+L All our work is made with love in our La Conner, WA studio. When you purchase a piece from Layered + Long, you can know that you’re getting quality hand-crafted jewelry that’s made by people who really care. While all jewelry is fragile, we are diligent with our craftsmanship. We love our customers and will make sure you’re well taken care of. …………………………………. M O R E ∙ A W E S O M E N E S S Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itsgldn (@itsgldn) Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LayeredandLong Blog: http://www.gldn.com/blog Pinterest Page: https://www.pinterest.com/layeredandlong