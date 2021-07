Farm Rio

Tiny Fruits Midi Dress

$325.00 $260.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farm Rio

Perfect for a cute-yet-chic look: the Tiny Fruits Midi Dress is so fresh and beautiful that you’ll want to wear it on repeat. It features a comfy fit to follow your moves and banana tassels for that cutie touch. Goes well with bold sandals and accessories. • Easy fit • Adjustable spaghetti straps • Adjustable waistline with lace trim and tassels • Tiered skirt