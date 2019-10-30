Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Sophie Buhai
Tiny Egg Studs
$350.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sophie Buhai
Permanent Collection STERLING SILVER OUR SIGNATURE EGG SILHOUETTE AS A STUD EARRING. PERFECT FOR EVERYDAY WEAR. HANDCRAFTED IN LOS ANGELES SHIPS WITHIN 1 WEEK OF ORDER.
Need a few alternatives?
Givenchy
Scorpion Earrings
$590.00
from
My Theresa
BUY
Bayam Jewelry
Gold Vermeil Twisted Hoop Earrings
$33.75
from
eBay
BUY
promoted
Miore
Miore Ohrringe
€76.00
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
BaubleBar
Biscay Pearl Huggie Hoops
$38.00
$30.40
from
BaubleBar
BUY
More from Sophie Buhai
Sophie Buhai
Classic Delicate Chain
£266.48
from
Sophie Buhai
BUY
Sophie Buhai
Hoop Earrings With Pearl
$475.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
Sophie Buhai
18k Gold Vermeil Layered Hoop
$395.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
Sophie Buhai
Gold Vermeil Hoop Earrings
$325.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Earrings
Givenchy
Scorpion Earrings
$590.00
from
My Theresa
BUY
Bayam Jewelry
Gold Vermeil Twisted Hoop Earrings
$33.75
from
eBay
BUY
promoted
Fiorelli
Fiorelli Earrings
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
INC International Concepts
Gold-tone Animal-print Doorknocker Drop Earrings
$29.50
from
Macy's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted