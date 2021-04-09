BlushesAndGold

Tiny Disk Necklace, Personalized Custom Initials

$48.50 $41.22

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

• To personalize your piece • please leave us a message on the engraving/name you want in the comment box at checkout. :) Personalize these awesome little circle discs with initials of your kids, best friends, significant others, or your own initials. You may also customize your necklace further by adding extra tags or a heart tag. All of our items are meticulously handcrafted, it is important to us that you will love and treasure your piece. THE PERFECT GIFT ❤ - Each order would be individually gift-wrapped :) - Thoughtfully made in NYC by our wonderful team with lots of love -------------------------------- FULL DESCRIPTION: - This listing is for the Mini Circle Pendant, measuring roughly 6mm. - Available in 14kt Gold-Filled, Rose Gold-Filled, or Sterling Silver. - Comes in a variety of lengths to choose from (detailed below). - Please see our FAQs for production times. - You can select the number of tags you'd like along with the Metal under "Materials" -------------------------------- PERSONALIZATION OPTION: If you would like to add an initial to the plain disc, please leave a message in the "note to seller" section when you check out with: 1. The letters you'd like on the discs. 2. Font Style (please see the last photo), Font 1 is the default. 3. Uppercase, Lowercase, or both? --------------------------------- MATERIALS GOLD-FILLED JEWELRY: - Under normal wearing conditions and with proper care, your gold filled jewelry should last at least 10 years. - 14kt Gold-Filled jewelry is made by bonding a solid layer of 14kt gold on top of another metal, but this layer is 1000 - 10,000 times thicker than gold plating, resulting in a durable, long-lasting product that looks gorgeous like solid gold. - Gold-Filled jewelry can also be worn by people with sensitive skin. STERLING SILVER: - We use .925 Sterling Silver, which requires polishing from time to time from oxidation. You can easily restore silver back to shine with a polishing cloth or use a polishing lotion for that extra shine. Personalized Items: Please note that once the order has been engraved, we are unable to make changes / cancelled the order. Kindly let us know asap if you need to change your order. --------------------------------- INTERNATIONAL • International Priority : 6-10 Business days - please note that is just an estimate. Actual shipping time can very greatly. For CUTOMS FEES + DUTIES, please see: https://help.etsy.com/hc/en-us/articles/115015691007 • At times, it may take up to 60 days. This is RARE, but has happened before. It helps to contact your local customs office should this occur to help get the package move quicker. We are super sorry, but once it is out of the USA, we ultimately have no control over transit time and delivery - but most packages to the UK / Europe / Australia takes only 6 days based on most experiences. ) • All custom fees and import duties are NOT included in the purchase price. Some countries may occasionally impose customs to incoming merchandise. This does not happen very often, but it may happen randomly. As we have no control over this and do not charge additionally for custom fees, the buyer is ultimately responsible for all custom fees, import duties, and taxes should these be impose. If you have concerns about this, please find out the rules from your country prior to purchase.Production Time Current PRODUCTION time, 4-7 business days. (Please note that this is not shipping/transit time, actual shipping time depends on the post- please see our Policy Section for more information). We aim to get every order out in time, as we are so excited to make these pieces for you! Most of the orders are usually 1 to 2 days turnaround. Please note that some pieces though do require a bit more time and may take slightly longer. Let us know if you have any questions. We do make every effort complete Priority Mail orders first, as they are more time sensitive. Shipping Time Please note that the below is just an estimate. Actual shipping time depends on the post and we have no control over shipping/delivery. SHIPPING UPGRADES - Should you need to shipYou can find shipping upgrades options in the drop bar menu when you check out or add this listing below to upgrade your shipping: - https://www.etsy.com/listing/243046672/expedited-shipping-rush-my-order?ref=shop_home_active_4 DOMESTIC SHIPPING - First Class : 2-6 business days - Priority Mail : 2-3 business days - Express : 1-2 business days International - International Priority : 6-10 Business days Rate this description Did you find the above description useful? Let Etsy know.