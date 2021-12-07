Urban Outfitters

Tiny Arcade Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mini Arcade Game

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Play to the highest score with this retro-inspired miniature version of a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade game. So tiny, it even comes with a keychain to keep with you whenever you feel like taking on the classics. Featuring scrolling action gameplay with stellar graphics and three levels. Battery-powered. Content + Care - Requires 3 AAA batteries - Plastic - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 1.75”l x 1.75”w x 3.75”h - Screen dimensions: 1.5”