Dr. PawPaw

Tinted Ultimate Red Multipurpose Balm 25ml

£6.95

Buy Now Review It

At FeelUnique

Dr Paw Paw Tinted Ultimate Red Multipurpose Balm 25ml - Create gorgeous and striking looks on cheeks and lips with this multi-tasking balm. Dr Paw Paw Tinted Ultimate Red Multipurpose Balm - is a multipurpose soothing balm with naturally fermented Paw Paw, providing moisture to the lips with a hint of a tint. It adds a natural glow to the cheeks and eyelids giving a general beautifying finish. Paw Paw is rich in antioxidants, minerals and also contains vitamins C and B to aid skin repair, provide anti inflammatory properties and to add moisture. Benefits of the amazing Original Dr Paw Paw formula: - Hint of fashion-led Ultimate Red Tint - Gorgeous Lip Colour Finish - Stunning for cheeks - Contains Olive Oil to assist absorption, restore moisture and promote youthful looking skin - Paraben-free - Convenient handbag size 25ml tubes - Contains Aloe Vera which is rich in vitamins A and E to help prevent free radical damage to skin. Dr Paw Paw are the master of multi-purpose products and are the first UK brand to bring paw paw balm to the UK. Loved by celebrities, a must-have for professional makeup artists and a permanent fixture in the handbags of beauty lovers everywhere. Don't leave home without Dr. PAW PAW!