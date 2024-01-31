Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Dr Paw Paw
Tinted Ultimate Red Lip Balm
£4.25
£3.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Dr Paw Paw
Need a few alternatives?
Dr. PawPaw
Ultimate Red Balm
BUY
$5.25
Ulta
Vaseline
Petroleum Jelly, Cocoa Butter (pack Of 2)
BUY
$8.99
Amazon
Lanolips
The Original 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm
BUY
$16.95
Lanolips
Palmer's
Cocoa Butter Formula Lip Balm (3 Pack)
BUY
$6.00
Amazon
More from Dr Paw Paw
Dr Paw Paw
Balm Ultimate Red
BUY
£6.00
Beauty Bay
Dr Paw Paw
Classic Balms Christmas Tree
BUY
£9.99
LookFantastic
Dr Paw Paw
Scrub And Nourish
BUY
£8.00
Beauty Bay
More from Skin Care
Medik8
Crystal Retinal 3
BUY
£49.00
Space NK
Naturium
Retinaldehyde Cream Serum
BUY
£32.00
Space NK
Mighty Patch
Original (72 Count)
BUY
$19.79
Amazon
Dr. PawPaw
Ultimate Red Balm
BUY
$5.25
Ulta
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted