Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer is a sheer, lightweight formula that moisturizes the skin while adding a smooth, healthy glow to your complexion leaving a natural, dewy finish. Providing SPF 20 protection from the harmful, damaging rays of the sun, Tinted Moisturizer features an antioxidant vitamin complex that acts a free radical scavenger to protect the skin from even the most aggressive effects of the environment. Perfect for all skin types, Tinted Moisturizer is extremely long-wearing and remains colour true. Mix with your favorite Laura Mercier Foundation to add SPF protection.