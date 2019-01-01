Laura Mercier

Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum Spf 20

$46.00

Which skin type is it good for?✔ Normal✔ DryA perfect blend of skin care and makeup that hydrates skin and softens fine lines with a sheer hint of color for a healthy, dewy glow. What it does:This moisturizer features an antioxidant vitamin complex of vitamins C and E that acts as a free radical scavenger to protect the skin from even the most aggressive effects of the environment. A powerful moisturizer in its own right, it is powered with sodium hyaluronate tohydrate skin and soften and ease fine, dry lines. This lightweight formula provides ideal protection from the suns harmful, damaging rays with broad spectrum SPF 20 UVB/UVA sunscreen while extremely long-wearing color stays true and wears evenly.Non-comedogenic and dermatologist- and allergy-tested to minimize the risk of allergy and irritation, it is perfect for all skin types, including sensitive ones.What else you need to know: I created this product because I wanted to give skin a fresh, healthy, no-makeup look with a soft hint of color that evens and enhances without hiding the skin.Laura Mercier