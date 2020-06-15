Coola

Tinted Mineral Liplux Spf 30

COOLA Tinted Mineral Liplux SPF 30 protects lips with SPF 30 and provides a hint of color. Shield lips from broad spectrum rays with SPF 30 while protecting, nourishing and softening lips with naturally-derived ingredients. Formulated with an ultra-creamy texture, this lip balm with SPF keeps lips looking hydrated, plump and more youthful. Available in six versatile shades, giving lips a subtle hint of color. BENEFITS: Organic Cupuacu Butter and Mongongo Oil give balm an ultra-creamy texture 70%+ certified organic ingredients Broad Spectrum SPF 30 protection All mineral sunscreen actives, including titanium dioxide and zinc oxide Water resistant (80 minutes) Natural flavors