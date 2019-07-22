Avene UK

Tinted Mineral Fluid Spf50+ 40ml

£18.00 £13.50

Natural tint, matt-finish sun care fluid formulated using only mineral based filters, to provide optimum protection for even the most sensitive skin. The next generation mineral based complex provides broad spectrum defence from UVA and UVB rays, whilst remaining very water-resistant and photostable. Uniquely formulated with antioxidant Pre-Tocopheryl to protect skin cells from free radical damage and soothing Avène Thermal Spring Water. Includes blendable tint for a radiant, lightly covered complexion. Fragrance Free.