Ilia

Tinted Lip Conditioner

$28.00

At Sephora

What it is:An organic, cult-classic lip tint that finishes like a sheer lipstick and nourishes like a hydrating lip balm. What it does: ILIA's signature, bestselling Tinted Lip Conditioner is known for its sheer, buildable color that leaves lips feeler softer after each use. Healing cocoa butter hydrates while the antioxidant oils of olive fruit, sesame, and vitamin E help regenerate the skin from the inside out. Blended to provide a lightweight wash of color, this balmy formula builds to a deeper intensity with each swipe, making on-the-go, no-mirror application effortless.What else you need to know:ILIA is rethinking beauty. With nothing to hide, they believe that clean beauty is about more than leaving out harsh chemicals and toxinsit's about adding skin-healing organic and natural ingredients while still achieving buildable, wearable hues. Healthy skin. Brilliant color. Effortless style.Driven by a transparent, sustainable approach, ILIA reflects a modern sense of simplicity and ease. With a playful blend of organic botanicals and buildable formulas, ILIA is high impact and low maintenance for women who believe beauty should be effortless. "Basically, we do the research so you dont have to. We know its possible to create vibrant shades using hydrating formulas and organic botanicals so you can naturally highlight what makes you you."Sasha Plavsic, ILIA FounderThis product is cruelty-free and free of gluten, petrochemicals, mineral oil, nanoparticles, EDTA, DEA. The shades Arabian Knights, Nobodys Baby, Bang Bang, Blossom Lady, and Lust For Life are formulated with 100 percent natural dye.