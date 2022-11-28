Honest Beauty

Tinted Lip Balm, Summer Melon With Acai Extracts + Avocado Oil

$8.99 $5.40

Buy Now Review It

New look, same great formula; packaging may vary 2020 InStyle Best Beauty Buys Award Nourishes and moisturizes Swipe on for a hint of lush color that's buildable Vegan plus Cruelty free 100% tree-free paper carton MADE WITH: Avocado Oil: nourish plus smooth lip, Pomegranate plus Acai Extracts: antioxidant-rich MADE WITHOUT: Petrolatum, Paraffins, Parabens, Synthetic Fragrances, Silicones, Mineral Oil Infused with nourishing avocado oil and antioxidant-rich Acai and pomegranate oils, Our sheer-but-buildable tinted balm naturally locks in moisture for 6+ hours To keep lips feeling soft and smooth.