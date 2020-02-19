Sun Bum

Tinted Lip Balm Spf 15

Sun Bum Sunscreen Tinted Lip Balm, Nude Beach, SPF 15, 0.15 OZ Adds a subtle, natural color to your lips while also moisturizing and protecting them Broad Spectrum UVA/ UVB Protection/ Water & Sweat Resistant 80 Minutes Hypoallergenic & free of harmful ingredients that will irritate your lips - Paraben Free, Silicone Free, Ozybenzone Free Kindly made in the USA with friendly ingredients. Cruelty Free & Reef Friendly. We're not really into cosmetics but a lot of our girls wanted a little color with their lip protection so we created a collection using subtle and natural tones for them. Sun Bum Tinted Sunscreen Lip Balms provide UVA/ UVB Broad Spectrum Protection while also accenting your lips with a subtle, natural color. This lip balm is made with moisturizing coconut oil and will leave your lips feeling smooth and hydrated.